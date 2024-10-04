The future is very bright for youthful Magpies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The current make-up of the Chorley squad excites boss Andy Preece for the future.

The Magpies manager has been keen to lower the average age of the squad in recent years. The starting XI which took to the field against Spennymoor Town in the FA Cup last Saturday was just 26.

That number was significantly elevated by the presence of 30-year-old goalkeeper Matty Urwin, Adam Blakeman (32) and the ‘father’ of the team Mark Ellis, who is 35. Alongside them were 20-year-olds Jack Moore and George Horbury, while Joe Nolan is just two years older.

The rest of the team consisted of three players aged 25 and two who are 26.

George Horbury in action for Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

“We have always built with a longer-term plan but I don’t think we have been in this strong of position in terms of the ages of the players that we have got,” said Preece.

“A lot of them are still young and yet to reach their peak or just about approaching their peak.

“It’s exciting. I think one of the games earlier in the season – the Scunthorpe game – the average age of the starting XI was something like 23. If you take Matty Urwin out of the equation, then that number drops even more.

“I think the future is really bright for us but there is also a lot of experience now in the squad. Lots of the lads have more than 100 games under their belts.”

Having played just once at home since August 26, Preece is looking forward to back-to-back games at Victory Park, starting with tomorrow’s visit of Warrington Town.

“I think the next two home games are going to be critical as to where we want to go this season,” said Preece, whose team sit in fourth spot in the National League North, four points off the top having won four and drawn four of their first nine league games.”