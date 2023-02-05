Chorley 1, Southport 2: Magpies undone by Port's second-half fightback

The Magpies had made most of the running in the opening half in which the visitors failed to muster a serious shot on goal.

Chorley were good value for their half-time lead finally gained in the 37th minute from one of the numerous corners won, Scott Wilson bundling the ball into the net from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier Southport keeper Tony McMillan had denied Jon Ustabasi with a fine reflex save, diving quickly by the near post. But the one-goal interval advantage was scant reward for the home side’s dominance.

Chorley's Connor Hall on the attack against Southport (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The whole complexion of the game changed within two minutes of the restart. A carelessly-conceded corner resulted in Chris Doyle to power home a header.

The goal clearly injected belief into his side and five minutes later Connor Woods, allowed oceans of space down the right, sprinted clear and scored with a superb low cross-shot to the delight of the Southport fans massed behind the goal.

Chorley were suddenly up against it and took time to regain their balance and confidence. When they finally did so, Connor Hall was desperately unlucky with a brilliant lob which cannoned off the bar with McMillan well beaten and almost at once the striker was denied again from a tight angle, this time by a smart block by the keeper.

With Chorley at times over-stretched in piling forward, Southport might with greater composure have added to their lead with quick breakaways.

But in a final twist, McMillan was the hero with a stunning diving save to push aside substitute Justin Johnson’s well-struck shot destined for the bottom corner.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Leather (Britton, 77), Wilson, Smith, Whitehouse (Johnson 73, Nolan 6 (Tomlinson 65), Calveley, Ustabasi, Sampson, Hall. Unused subs. Shenton, Blakeman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOUTHPORT: McMillan, J.Doyle (Carberry, 28), C.Doyle, Anson, Woods (Walton,79), Munro, Archer, Heath (Miles,79), Quansah, Watson, Bainbridge. Unused subs. Goudie, Oliver.