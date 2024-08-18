Chorley 1 Hereford 1: Keeper Urwin is hero with late penalty save

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Late drama produced a thrilling end to an absorbing contest with three different results possible in the closing stages of what developed into a feisty affair.

Matt Urwin was the hero for the Magpies with a top-drawer late penalty save to keep Chorley on terms as the visitors staged a powerful finish and looked likely winners.

A relatively sedate first half largely controlled by the home side was briefly illuminated by a cracking goal from Adam Blakeman after 28 minutes.

A clever switch in the direction of play by Joe Nolan found Blakeman in space and he drove forward before unleashing an unstoppable low shot from 20 yards which found the corner of the net.

Chorley keeper Matt Urwin (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Hereford threatened on occasions but the final pass was often wayward or the home defence effectively closed ranks.

After the break, Chorley twice went close to doubling their lead. Mark Ellis was unlucky to see a smart angled header from a corner drift the wrong side of the far post, and the impressive Craig Hewitt cleverly worked an opening only to curl his shot just narrowly wide.

But as the game entered the last 20 minutes Hereford began to look the stronger side.

Numerous corners were forced and the Magpies’ defence was increasingly fully stretched.

The Bulls deservedly equalised on 79 minutes when debutant substitute Ahkeem Rose turned home a low ball from the left at short range.

Five minutes later came the game’s defining moment. Adam Henley was penalised for a push in the penalty area and, having been booked minutes before, was sent off.

Andy Williams’ spot-kick was well struck and well placed but Urwin dived to pull off a stunning save.

Could Chorley now see the game out? They not only did so but almost snatched victory when an audacious cross-shot from wide on the right by Kole Hall cannoned out off the far post as home fans in a crowd of 1,300 collectively held their breath.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Nolan (Bird 87), Calverley, Hewitt, Horbury, Hall, Carr (Touray 74). Unused subs. Smith, Clarke, Rice-Lethaby.