Their performance in trying circumstances went some way to compensating for the below-par midweek display against Chester and the point gained was not to be undervalued.

Boss Andy Preece said: “A point was not what we really wanted but, with all that’s been happening this week, not to lose the game is a positive.”

The Magpies began brightly and created the best openings in the early stages, forcing a series of corners.

Chorley celebrate taking the lead against Farsley Celtic (photo: David Airey)

Farsley defended resolutely in numbers and blocked several decent efforts on goal, keeper Zan-Luk Laban producing a smart reaction save with an outstretched leg to deny Sampson the opening goal.

It was no surprise when Chorley finally went ahead on 22 minutes, former Farsley front man Carlton Ubaezuonu diverting a free-kick into the net from close range.

However, the visitors’ rapid counter-attacks repeatedly stretched the home defence and they equalised on the half-hour.

Clayton Donaldson’s low ball across the six-yard box was fumbled by Urwin and Sam Leverett was on the spot to tuck away the loose ball.

Farsley were forced back on the defensive much more after the break but got bodies in the way of Chorley’s best efforts.

Ten minutes into the half, Sampson went to ground after a clash of heads and appeared to be knocked out by the blow.

He was treated on the field at some length before being stretchered off but, after the match, it was reported he had recovered well enough to avoid a transfer to hospital.

The Magpies continued to take the game to Celtic without finding a clear scoring chance and, in one counter-attack, Donaldson was unlucky to see a quickly-taken volley on the turn fly just over the Chorley bar.

In the end, however, the home side almost snatched victory with only a goalline clearance from substitute Issac Assenso denying Ubaezuonu.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Blakeman, Smith, Hazlehurst (Horbury 70), Maguire, Calveley, Johnson, Sampson (Whitehouse 60), Ubaezuonu. Subs not used. Wilson, Shenton, Nolan.