​Magpies need response after a loss of momentum in the league

​The Magpies played their first league game in more than a fortnight but they were well beaten by the Seals.

Boss Andy Preece conceded his men were second best, especially in the first period.

While offering no excuses for his side’s performance, the manager admitted his men’s lack of game time may have been a contributory factor.

The Magpies have seen games against Brackley Town and Gloucester City postponed this year, while their home match against Spennymoor Town was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch with the hosts leading 1-0.

As it is, Chorley have failed to pick up a single point in 2024 albeit they have only played two league games.

They have dropped out of the National League North play-off places, although they are still only five points behind fourth-placed Chester with three games in hand.

"If you look at the bigger picture we are still in a great position,” said Preece.

"I just think we have probably lost a bit of momentum from the Spennymoor game. That lost us a possible three points because you can’t say we would have definitely won it.

"But that lost us a bit of momentum and then not playing for as long as we did doesn’t help when everybody else is playing.

"I think just momentum wise, it’s kicked us a little bit but we are still bang in there.”

This weekend, Chorley welcome Farsley Celtic to Victory Park which is followed by another home game against Alfreton Town on Tuesday.

Celtic sit in 14th spot in the table, but could move to within three points of the Magpies if they collect all three points this weekend.

"Two big games coming,” said Preece. “Two tough games against two really strong, well organised teams.