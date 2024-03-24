Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The razor-sharp visitors effectively wrapped up three points with an eye-catchingly polished first-half display, courtesy of Jimmy Knowles’ second successive hat-trick.

Chorley could have no complaints about the defeat, failing to get to grips early enough with a well-drilled Pilgrims side who were simply superior on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exchanges, combative throughout, became increasingly feisty in the second half as Chorley finally made a real fight of it.

Boston United's Jimmy Knowles beats Chorley keeper Max Dearnley from the penalty spot (photo: David Airey)

Referee Ben Robinson kept a tight grip on proceedings, issuing 11 yellow cards and a straight red to Chorley’s Jack Hazlehurst for a rash and pointless lunging challenge in the closing minutes.

Harvey Smith’s underpowered header back to Max Dearnley led to the keeper bringing down Knowles, who stroked home an eighth-minute penalty.

He made it 2-0 on the half-hour, tapping in a low cross unchallenged at the back post, before completing his hat-trick as half-time approached with a low drive that Dearnley allowed to squirm through his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage, the Magpies had not tested Boston keeper Cameron Gregory but he was much busier after the break.

Perhaps crucially, a great chance just before the hour was missed when Justin Johnson shot wide from the spot after Frankie Maguire had been scythed down.

With Chorley now taking the game to Boston, Gregory pulled off three great saves with two at full stretch from Johnson.

Another clear opportunity went begging when Mike Calveley, with time and space, blazed over from 15 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, however, remained a big threat on the break and Dearnley had to produce a smart save in preventing Jai Rowe from underlining the Pilgrims’ victory with a late fourth goal.

Chorley boss Andy Preece acknowledged that his side were outplayed in the first half, saying: “Boston were excellent and we struggled to contain them.

“We were better in the second half, were braver and created chances, but couldn’t just get the goal which might have changed the course of the game.”

Chorley: Dearnley, Henley, Ellis, Smith, Wilson, Calveley, Maguire, Glynn (Horbury 65), Hazlehurst, Sampson (Ubaezuonu 70), Johnson (Nolan 90). Subs not used: Moyo, Whitehouse.