Magpies could have been title challengers in another year

After 39 games, the Magpies have accumulated 71 points this season – incredibly picking up 27 points out of a possible 36 over the past 12 games.

It is conceivable that such a good run would have kept Andy Preece’s men as outsiders for the title in previous seasons.

However, such has been leaders Tamworth’s dominance this term – the title race is already a one-horse race.

The Lambs are 13 points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe United, with the Magpies a point and a place further back.

Barring a complete capitulation over their final six games, the title will be heading The Lamb Ground – and Preece can only admire the achievements of the champions-elect.

"Look, they have been unbelievable have Tamworth, fantastic," said Preece, whose team were the last one to get the better of Tamworth when they beat them 1-0 at Victory Park last month.

"The manager there has done a great job and they have been so consistent.

"Maybe in another season, it could be really tight at the top with three or four teams going for it.

"They deserve to be in the position that they are in, but they will still be saying the same things as what I have been saying.

"We still need to secure our play-off spot and they’ve still got work to win the title. They still got some more points to get.

"I don’t think they have got enough points yet, but I don’t think they are far off.”

The Magpies probably require a handful more points themselves to be certain of a play-off spot, although they have grand designs of finishing in runners-up spot.

They will be eyeing-up three more points this afternoon when they face Boston United at Victory Park.