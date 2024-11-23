Chester 2, Chorley 1: ​Magpies can’t rise to occasion on boss Preece’s landmark day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley succumbed to defeat on boss Andy Preece's 1,000th game in management as Chester deservedly took all three points at the Deva Stadium in a 2-1 win.

Goals from Tom Peers and Harrison Burke put the hosts in the driving seat and although Tom Carr’s 85th minute strike gave the visitors’ hope, it was too little, too late.

The first real chance of the game fell to Danny Ormerod, who, got on the end of Harvey Smith's long ball but, he couldn't strike it cleanly.

Chester started very well and were awarded for their early efforts inside 22 minutes; a slack pass from George Horbury brought on a counter for the hosts, ending in Tom Peers finding the far-corner from a Charlie Caton low-cross.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Peers then squandered a chance to double the Seals' advantage barely 10 minutes later, firing just wide.

Chester continued to dominate the game and right on half-time, Matt Urwin was called into action to smartly deny Peers, this time with his head.

Urwin continued to be busy between the sticks, three big saves to deny Harrison Burke, Reece Daly and Caton as Chorley struggled to keep Calum McIntyre's side at bay.

Eventually, the hosts' persistence paid off, Declan Weeks delivering a free-kick flush onto the head of Burke to double Chester's lead.

Chorley huffed and puffed in search of a way back into the game as the game ticked on towards its climax, Tom Carr bagging what would turn out to be nothing more than a consolation goal on 85 minutes, his first in the Vanarama National League North this season.

The Magpies remain second in the division and will take on Farsley Celtic (at Buxton), this coming Tuesday.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley (Rice, 77'), Smith, Wilson, Blakeman (Bird, 11'), Clarke, Calveley, Horbury, Eze, Touray (Carr, 74'), Ormerod. Unused: Drench, Brindle.