Derek Adams hailed Morecambe’s performance in making round three of the FA Cup as they look to produce an upset tomorrow.

Their first meeting, in January 2021, saw a Chelsea starting XI with a combined transfer fee of around £280m inflict a 4-0 defeat upon Adams’ players.

That was their first step on the road to the final, where they lost to Leicester City before winning the Champions League a fortnight later.

Morecambe and Chelsea met in the FA Cup four years ago Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

As for the Shrimps, they shrugged off any feelings of disappointment by finishing that season with promotion to League One via the play-offs.

Four years later, Chelsea remain one of the Premier League’s leading lights while Morecambe have EFL survival at the top of their wishlist; a decline which sees supporters protesting against owner Jason Whittingham.

Adams said: “We’re really looking forward to it. I think the players have been excited for a number of weeks since the draw came out.

“To get to the third round of the FA Cup is an achievement for any team playing in the lower divisions.

“We’ve been fortunate enough, over a number of years, to play Premier League teams and it’s great for the supporters, players and the football club.

“It allows you that recognition and publicity – and that’s something everyone is looking forward to.”

Morecambe go into the game on the back of 10 days off after last weekend’s trip to Newport County AFC was postponed.

That has now been rearranged for February 4, while Chelsea’s match against Bournemouth next Tuesday means some of their fringe players may feature on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Adams is under no doubt as to what faces his squad, both in terms of Chelsea’s line-up and the possession they are likely to enjoy.

He said: “They have spent a billion pounds since then (the first meeting).

“We will give them all the possession they want but it’s the space and runners that will enable the opposition to get the upper hand.

“Having the ball is one thing, using the ball is another thing. We have to negate the space and, at times, we will get the ball back – but it’s how good we are when we get it back.”