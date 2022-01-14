Championship transfer rumours: Preston North End's rivals Huddersfield Town plotting move for Oxford United star, West Brom could swoop for Leeds United target

The January transfer window is reaching the half way point and there are still plenty of deals on the cards involving Championship sides

Premier League clubs are eyeing up Championship talents as Aston Villa have “agreed personal terms” on a deal which will see them sign a Sheffield United loan player while Burnley are reportedly looking at a Cardiff City striker to replace Chris Wood after his £25 million move to Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough’s newest forward has revealed the part that teammate Eddie Nketiah played in his move to The Riverside and West Brom are preparing an audacious move to sign a rumoured Leeds United target.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says a current Rams forward will leave the club this month when his deal expires while Luton Town gaffer Nathan Jones is open to letting some of his players go if the right deal can be struck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that striker Sam Baldock will leave Derby when his short-term contract ends next week (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Morton

Nottingham Forest and Coventry City are amongst three clubs who are reportedly plotting moves for a Birmingham City defender while Huddersfield Town are being linked with a deal for an Oxford United star.

A Peterborough United midfielder, currently out on loan, is reportedly being eyed up by Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen who see him as an ideal replacement for one of their own players who could be joining Blackburn Rovers.

Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

Nottingham Forest and Coventry City are plotting moves to sign Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen this month while Premier League Burnley are also interested (Football Insider) Photo: Nathan Stirk

Burnley have identified Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore as a potential replacement for Chris Wood who left to join Newcastle United this week (The 72) Photo: Tony Marshall

Luton boss Nathan Jones is open to letting some of his squad members depart Kenilworth Road during the transfer window if he feels it is the right thing for both the player and the club (Luton Today) Photo: Harriet Lander

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who is on loan at Sheffield United from Serie A side Roma, has agreed personal terms on a move to Aston Villa (BirminghamLive) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

New Middlesbrough loan striker Flo Balogun says teammate Eddie Nketiah, who spent time on loan at Leeds United in the Championship, helped sell him on a move to English football's second tier (Yorkshire Post) Photo: David Price

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are interested in Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom, currently on loan with Plymouth Argyle, as a potential replacement for Ryan Hedges who could join Blackburn Rovers this month (The Sun) Photo: Pete Norton

West Brom could try to sign reported Leeds United target Vedat Muriqi from Lazio who are happy to let the player leave if their demands are met (InsideFutbol) Photo: Marco Rosi - SS Lazio