Norwich City to sell striker

Celtic are set to sign Adam Idah, according to reports. The Republic of Ireland international spent last season on loan at Parkhead, and scored nine goals in 19 appearances as Celtic won the league and cup double. It has been claimed, in the national media, that the 23-year-old has asked to be sold to the Scottish giants. A fee of £6million could get the deal done, after Norwich turned down £4m earlier in the transfer window.

Burnley target Liverpool man

The Clarets have appointed Scott Parker as manager - and links to Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips have swiftly followed. The 27-year-old has worked under Parker before, during AFC Bournemouth’s promotion season in 2021/22. Last campaign, Phillips spent time on loan at Celtic and Cardiff City. The defender has had limited game time at Anfield, since his run of appearances in 2020/21. Leeds have also been linked with Phillips.

Sheffield United set to secure signing

The Blades hope to complete the capture of free agent Sam McCallum. That is according to our colleagues at the Sheffield Star, who report that United want McCallum through the door before this weekend. Norwich City released the 23-year-old this summer, after playing 34 games last season. The former Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers man would fill the void left behind by Max Lowe, Yasser Larouci and Ben Osborn. It’s suggested that a deal for McCallum would not impact any move for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows - who has been linked with Preston North End, Coventry and Portsmouth too.

Goalkeeper heading to The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion are signing shot-stopper Joe Wildsmith, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook. The 28-year-old left Derby County this summer, with the Rams having failed to sort a new contract. Wildsmith turned out 40 times for Paul Warne’s side, who finished second in League One last season. Barnsley have also been credited with interest in the free agent, but it looks as though they will lose out to the Baggies.

Stoke City could sell midfielder