Middlesbrough to sign one and bid for another as £15m Plymouth Argyle star attracting Premier League pair
Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Friday, 5 July.
Premier League interest in Plymouth star
Wolves and Brentford are ‘battling’ to sign Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old is said to be valued at £15million by the Home Park club. The former Derby and Swansea man scored 20 goals last season, registering a further nine assists. He is under contract until 2027 - with Lazio, Celta Vigo and Stuttgart also reportedly interested.
Middlesbrough to pip Villa to signing
Highly rated Swindon Town prospect, Harley Hunt, is reportedly on his way to Middlesbrough - who have fended off interest from Aston Villa and Southampton. The 16-year-old will cost an initial £500,000, according to the Northern Echo. Hunt made three first team appearances for Swindon last season and will join up with Boro’s academy initially.
Duo chasing PNE-linked Spurs man
Speculation is starting to swirl around Tottenham Hotspur striker Jamie Donley - Preston were mentioned earlier this week, in fact. However, football.london now say that relegated Luton Town are ‘extremely interested’ in the 19-year-old - with Birmingham City and Oxford United also keen. Donley scored nine goals and assisted 17 in 23 outings last season, for Spurs U21s. He would only be loaned out, not sold permanently.
Boro prepare bid for Tigers man
Ryan Giles only completed a permanent move to Hull City last week, but he’s already being linked with a move away. The Tigers were obliged to sign the 24-year-old from Luton Town, for a reported £4m, after his loan spell last season. Giles penned a three-year deal at Hull, with the option of a further inserted in the contract. Boro boss Michael Carrick, though, is said to be ready to launch a bid to bring Giles back to the Riverside. And Hull Live suggest that Giles would be open to the switch, should both clubs agree terms.
