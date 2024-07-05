Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker | Getty Images

All the latest transfer talk in the Championship

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Friday, 5 July.

Premier League interest in Plymouth star

Wolves and Brentford are ‘battling’ to sign Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old is said to be valued at £15million by the Home Park club. The former Derby and Swansea man scored 20 goals last season, registering a further nine assists. He is under contract until 2027 - with Lazio, Celta Vigo and Stuttgart also reportedly interested.

Middlesbrough to pip Villa to signing

Highly rated Swindon Town prospect, Harley Hunt, is reportedly on his way to Middlesbrough - who have fended off interest from Aston Villa and Southampton. The 16-year-old will cost an initial £500,000, according to the Northern Echo. Hunt made three first team appearances for Swindon last season and will join up with Boro’s academy initially.

Duo chasing PNE-linked Spurs man

Speculation is starting to swirl around Tottenham Hotspur striker Jamie Donley - Preston were mentioned earlier this week, in fact. However, football.london now say that relegated Luton Town are ‘extremely interested’ in the 19-year-old - with Birmingham City and Oxford United also keen. Donley scored nine goals and assisted 17 in 23 outings last season, for Spurs U21s. He would only be loaned out, not sold permanently.

Boro prepare bid for Tigers man