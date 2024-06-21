Middlesbrough and Sheffield United line up signings as Coventry City complete swoop amid Preston links
Here are your morning Championship headlines for Friday, 21 June.
Sky Blues signings confirmed
Coventry City have completed the capture of Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni, on a four-year deal. The fee has been reported as around £5million. Rudoni was the second signing of the day for the Sky Blues, after defender Luis Binks returned on a permanent deal following his loan spell from Bologna. Mark Robins’ side are one club to be linked with out-of-contract PNE captain Alan Browne, though the midfield department has now been strengthened.
Incoming imminent at Boro
Middlesbrough were said to have agreed a deal for Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris, a few weeks ago. It’s now suggested that the 22-year-old’s $4million move will go through after one more game in the MLS this weekend. Crew are at home on Saturday and a farewell for Morris - who has made 15 appearances this season - is said to be planned.
Blades to land former PNE man
Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign ex-Preston North End loan star Liam Millar. That is according to BBC Sheffield journalist Adam Oxley, who reports that Millar will join up with the Blades after the Copa America. Millar is representing Canada at the major tournament, which runs until July 14. Last season, the 24-year-old scored five goals and assisted a further five for Preston - on loan from Swiss side FC Basel, whom he joined from Liverpool in 2021.
Burnley boost backroom team
The Clarets remain on the search for a successor to manager Vincent Kompany, but a new first team assistant has been brought in. That is Henrik Jensen, who makes the move from Swedish club Kalmar FF. The 39-year-old has been managing in the Allsvenskan. His appointment - according to our colleagues at the Burnley Express - is ‘no connection’ to the manager search.
Millers defender receives offers
Peter Kioso looks set for a return to the Championship, with Rotherham United boss Steve Evans sharing that two clubs have made offers for the right back. Kioso spent time on loan at Peterborough United last season, but was recalled in the second half of the campaign. The Rotherham Advertiser report that bids in the region of £600/700k have been made, with Evans expecting to lose the 24-year-old.
