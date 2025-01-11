All 13 January done deals in the Championship so far as Sunderland, Preston North End and Portsmouth add

By George Hodgson
Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:36 GMT
The transfer window closes on February 3

Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Hull City are the latest Championship clubs to confirm new signings in the January transfer window.

John Eustace has added Dion Sanderson and Adam Forshaw to his squad, on loan and short-term deals respectively. The Black Cats have pulled off a big coup to land Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée on loan with option-to-buy - which becomes mandatory should Regis Le Bris guide Sunderland to promotion.

Hull, meanwhile, have brought Matt Crooks back to the second tier with the former Middlesbrough man having left Real Salt Lake. Preston North End will be aiming to build on their one piece of incoming business - defender Lewis Gibson who arrived from Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal.

Elsewhere in the division, Portsmouth have made two loan acquisitions as they aim to pull away from danger in the second half of the season. Plymouth - who have just appointed Austrian coach Miron Muslic as successor to Wayne Rooney - have recruited a couple of new players too.

Every signing made so far in the Championship:

Blackburn Rovers: Dion Sanderson (loan), Adam Forshaw. Hull City: Matt Crooks. Norwich City: Lewis Dobbin (loan). Oxford United: Alex Matos (loan), Ole Romeny. Plymouth Argyle: Tymoteusz Purchacz (loan), Michael Baidoo. Portsmouth: Isaac Hayden (loan), Rob Atkinson (loan). Preston North End: Lewis Gibson. QPR: Ronnie Edwards (loan). Sunderland: Enzo Le Fee (loan).

