Here is a round up of Saturday’s transfer headlines across the Championship.

Burnley exit talk for Brownhill

The former Preston North End man has been a key player for the Clarets over the last few seasons. His contract at Turf Moor expires in the summer and the 29-year-old is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar - but also weighing up offers from clubs overseas. Brownhill has scored 23 goals in 193 appearances for Burnley, while assisting a further 20. He discussed his future back in October when speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire.

Luton Town eye Leeds United man

The Hatters - who host PNE in the Championship next weekend - are said to be eyeing a loan move for Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt. The 22-year-old has been linked with the Lilywhites plenty of times in the past and could leave Elland Road temporarily this month. Game time for Daniel Farke’s side has been limited for the ex-Wigan Athletic man and there has been reported interest from Hull City, Stoke City and League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham.

Blackburn Rovers bring in duo

Preston North End’s Lancashire rivals have added two new players to John Eustace’s squad. Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson reunites with the Rovers chief, having worked with him at the Blues. He has joined the Ewood Park outfit on loan until the end of the season. Blackburn have also brought in experienced midfielder Adam Forshaw on a short-term deal, after his contract at Plymouth Argyle was terminated. Forshaw fills the gap left after Lewis Baker was recalled by parent club Stoke City.

North End agree new deal

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes is understood to have agreed a new contract with the Lilywhites. The Welshman was set to see his deal expire in the summer but will stay on board for an eighth season at PNE. Hughes joined North End in the summer of 2018 and has racked up 241 appearances for the club - with 26 of those coming this campaign.