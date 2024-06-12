Tommy Conway and Jordan Storey | Camera Sport

A round up of the latest Championship transfer news

Here are the latest Championship headlines for Wednesday, 12 June.

Sheffield switch for free agent

Max Lowe was one of a handful of senior players released by Sheffield United, after relegation to the Championship. He is now reportedly set to sign for... Sheffield Wednesday. Indeed, our colleagues at the Sheffield Star report that the Owls are in ‘advanced’ talks with the left back - who made 53 appearances in three years for the Blades. The 27-year-old is said to be set for a medical towards the end of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trio eye PNE linked midfielder

Preston North End interest in Marc Leonard has been played down, with contact having taken place but a move understood to be off the cards. The Brighton and Hove Albion man is expected to leave on a permanent deal this summer, after two successful years on loan at Northampton Town. Leonard, 22, will command a £300,000 fee plus add-ons according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. It’s suggested that Oxford United, Birmingham City and Wrexham are all keen.

Middlesbrough close in on signing

It’s being reported that Boro are set to sign Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris, for $4million - with a sell-on clause inserted. Morris, 22, is said to have left the United States U23s training camp in order to finalise a move to the Riverside. The midfielder has made five appearances for his country and scored three goals in 19 games last season. He has played 102 games for the Crew in total, scoring seven times and assisting a further nine goals.

Bristol City braced to lose star