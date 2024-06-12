Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday signings 'close' as Bristol City could cash in
Sheffield switch for free agent
Max Lowe was one of a handful of senior players released by Sheffield United, after relegation to the Championship. He is now reportedly set to sign for... Sheffield Wednesday. Indeed, our colleagues at the Sheffield Star report that the Owls are in ‘advanced’ talks with the left back - who made 53 appearances in three years for the Blades. The 27-year-old is said to be set for a medical towards the end of this week.
Trio eye PNE linked midfielder
Preston North End interest in Marc Leonard has been played down, with contact having taken place but a move understood to be off the cards. The Brighton and Hove Albion man is expected to leave on a permanent deal this summer, after two successful years on loan at Northampton Town. Leonard, 22, will command a £300,000 fee plus add-ons according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. It’s suggested that Oxford United, Birmingham City and Wrexham are all keen.
Middlesbrough close in on signing
It’s being reported that Boro are set to sign Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris, for $4million - with a sell-on clause inserted. Morris, 22, is said to have left the United States U23s training camp in order to finalise a move to the Riverside. The midfielder has made five appearances for his country and scored three goals in 19 games last season. He has played 102 games for the Crew in total, scoring seven times and assisting a further nine goals.
Bristol City braced to lose star
Reports in Bristol claim that the Robins are losing patience with forward Tommy Conway, and could cash in on him this summer. Conway, 21, scored 10 goals for the Ashton Gate club last season but is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract. Bristol City want Conway to sign a new deal, but there has been no success on that front yet. Celtic and Rangers are both said to be interested, with Wolves and Leicester City having monitored Conway’s situation.
