Leeds United see '£4m' bids rejected as West Brom and Blackburn Rovers chase 28-year-old and two deals done
Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Tuesday, 16 July.
Double swoop for Sheffield United
The Blades have brought in Callum O’Hare on a free transfer and Kieffer Moore for an undisclosed fee. O’Hare left Coventry City this summer upon the expiry of his contract, and he has penned a four-year deal - with option - at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder has also added experienced striker Moore to his squad. The Wales international was wanted by Hull City, but it’s United who’ve won the race. The 31-year-old has also signed a three-year contract.
Leeds United bids rejected
The Elland Road outfit have reportedly seen two bids for Jayden Bogle knocked back by Sheffield United. Bogle, 23, has entered the final year of his Blades contract. It’s suggested he has told the club he won’t be signing an extension to that, with the defender keen on a move to Leeds. The two bids, according to Football Insider, are around the £4million mark - with different payment structures.
Baggies and Blackburn want midfielder
Oxford United star Cameron Brannagan is reportedly a target for West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers. It’s suggested, by journalist Pete O’Rourke, that the two Championship clubs are ‘plotting moves’ for the 28 year old. Brannagan has been at the Kassam Stadium since 2018 and last season, he scored 13 goals and assisted 11. He is in the final year of his contract, with the newly promoted U’s.
Luton Town striker wanted
According to The Bolton News, Wanderers are lining up a move for Luton Town front man John McAtee. The 24-year-old signed from Grimbsy Town two years ago, but has not made a first team appearance yet. He had a successful loan spell with Barnsley last season, netting 15 goals in 45 outings for the Tykes. McAtee has plenty of forward competition at Kenilworth Road and is said to be ‘high up’ on Ian Evatt’s transfer shortlist.
