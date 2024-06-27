Derby County close in on signing as Luton Town lead Blackburn Rovers in transfer race and Hull City star eyed
Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Thursday, 27 June.
Luton and Rovers battling for winger
Crystal Palace wide man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly of interest to Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers. The 21-year-old stayed in the Premier League last season, but saw game time limited due to injury and competition for places. He spent the 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic, where he scored 15 goals and assisted eight. The Hatters are said to be leading the race for Rak-Sakyi, but Rovers are also keen.
Premier League duo eyeing Hull City star
Jaden Philogene was linked with an incredible move to Barcelona earlier this week, but he won’t be short of Premier League interest if nothing materialises. The Hull City man, who scored 12 goals and assisted six last season, is said to be a target for Ipswich Town and West Ham. The Tigers signed Philogene from Aston Villa, for a reported £5m, last summer. He had previously spent time on loan at Cardiff City and Stoke City.
Derby County close to free agent swoop
After his release from Sheffield United this summer, Championship new boys Derby County are set to sign Ben Osborn - according to reports. The 29-year-old had been at Bramall Lane since 2019, having started his career at Nottingham Forest - the Rams’ arch-rivals. There have also been links to Watford, but it’s Osborn’s hometown club are set to win the race. Osborn is a versatile midfielder, capable of playing both wide and centrally.
Marc Leonard transfer latest
There’s been a lot of talk about the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder this summer. Preston North End were linked with a move for Leonard, along with Swansea City, Sheffield United and Birmingham City. A fee of £300,000 is said to be the asking price, for the ex-Northampton Town loan star. He has one year left on his Seagulls deal and looks set to leave Brighton this transfer window, but it’s now LAFC and FC Copenhagen who are claimed to be ‘most interested’.
Ex-PNE man excited by Pompey
Portsmouth have won the race for ex-Preston, Oxford United, Cardiff and Norwich winger Josh Murphy. Speaking to the club website, after signing a three-year deal, he said: “I’m happy and I’m excited – and now I’m raring to go in this new chapter of my life. I got on really well with the manager in my time at Oxford and the project at the club is something that was too big to turn down. We were players together, but you can see the job he’s done at Pompey and how he’s got the team playing. The manager doesn’t want to just sit back and rest on his laurels – he wants to be ready to go again. That’s the same for me."
