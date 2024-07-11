John Swift in action | Getty Images

A look at the latest Championship transfer news

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Thursday, 11 July.

Derby County submit bid

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has confirmed that Derby County’s bid for midfielder Ebou Adams. The 28-year-old missed Cardiff’s pre-season opener against Kidderminster Harriers, due to a potential move away from the club. Adams spent time on loan at Pride Park last season and made 17 appearances, as the Rams gained automatic promotion. Adams has played 13 games for Cardiff, since signing from Forest Green two summers ago.

Middlesbrough stance on linked pair

The Riverside outfit have been credited with interest in West Brom midfielder John Swift, as well as former loan star Ryan Giles. The former is entering the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, with Albion reportedly open to offers for the 29-year-old. Meanwhile, Giles only signed permanently for Hull City a couple of weeks ago, but is already being linked with an exit to Boro. TeessideLive report that, at the moment, Middlesbrough are exploring other options to Swift - while they will be patient in their pursuit of Giles.

Millwall and Argyle chase striker

Both the Lions and Plymouth are reportedly ‘racing to sign’ centre-forward Namory Cisse, from Austria Lustenau. The 21-year-old is said to be ‘on the radar’ of the two clubs, after scoring four goals last season. The 6ft 4in striker has one year left to run on his contract, for the relegated side. Millwall have already strengthened their striking department this summer, with the acquisition of Notts County star Macauley Langstaff. Meanwhile, Argyle have brought in Muhamed Tijani on loan from Slavia Prague.

Sheffield Wednesday eye free agent

The Owls have had a busy summer so far, and they are now considering a swoop for experienced midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah. That is according to our colleagues at The Star. The 29-year-old left West Brom this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. And, with Wednesday keen to strengthen in defensive midfield, they are hoping to fend off interest from elsewhere and land the former Chelsea man - who has more than 200 appearances to his name at the level.

Winger Cardiff City bound

Chris Willock’s departure from QPR was confirmed on Wednesday - and reports of Cardiff City being set to sign the attacker swiftly followed. Willock, according to Football Insider, will join the Bluebirds on a free transfer - after Cardiff saw off plenty of competition for his signature. The 26-year-old made 144 appearances for the Rs during his four years there - with 39 of those coming last season. The former Benfica, West Brom and Huddersfield Town man scored four goals and assisted as many over the course of the campaign.