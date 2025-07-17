Getty Images

Latest transfer headlines from across the Championship

Here are your Thursday morning transfer headlines from the second tier.

Vicarage Road return?

Watford reportedly hold an interest in bringing Ashley Young back to the club. The 40-year-old is a free agent after leaving Everton. Sky Sports report that communication has remained open between club and player this summer, with Young having other options in the Championship. He started his career with the Hornets, making 110 appearances for them before joining Aston Villa in 2007.

Millwall hand Massimo trial

The Lions are away in Spain and former Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has been spotted with them. He played 45 minutes against Northampton Town this week, with the Australian looking to secure his next club after departing the Tractor Boys. He has represented his country on 45 occasions. Former PNE boss, Alex Neil, needs his midfield boosting after the exits of George Saville and George Honeyman.

Ipswich reject big Bees offer

The Portman Road club have reportedly knocked back a £35m approach for Omari Hutchinson, from Brentford. The U21 Euros winner saw a relegation release clause expire in his contract this week, and reports suggest that Ipswich could now put their price up for the winger - who cost them £18m plus add-ons last summer. The Tractor Boys have already sold ex-PNE man Liam Delap for £30m, to Chelsea, this summer.

Sky Blues eye shot-stopper

Coventry City are reportedly ‘chasing’ a deal for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, after a move to Rangers broke down. The 24-year-old has had loan spells in the division with Swansea and Hull. Rushworth is believed to have been looked at by Preston in previous transfer windows, but the Lilywhites snapped up Daniel Iversen as their number one this summer.

