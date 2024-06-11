Liam Rosenior | National World

A round-up of the latest news and gossip from the Championship

Here are your morning Championship headlines for Tuesday, 11 June.

Sunderland ‘close in’ on appointment

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is now the clear favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats have been on the search for a new manager this summer, having sacked Michael Beale in February and given the job to Mike Dodds on a caretaker basis. Rosenior was potted by the Tigers after finishing seventh last season. He became the permanent head coach there in November 22. Sunderland had been linked with Will Still and Pascal Jansen, but chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus recently said a decision was ‘imminent’.

Queens Park Rangers ‘set to seal signing’

According to the Daily Record, QPR are in talks with Hearts defender Rocco Friel. The 17-year-old was said to be a target for the Rs, in April, and Marti Cifuentes’ side look favourites to land the Scotland youth international. The right back, who sees his deal at Hearts expire this summer and has rejected fresh terms, can also play in midfield. The Tynecastle club signed him from Hearts in 2021, with his performances said to have alerted Derby County and Leicester City too.

Middlesbrough open to ‘offers’ for defender

Reports on Teesside suggest that Middlesbrough are willing to sell Anfernee Dijksteel this summer. Boro have signed Luke Ayling permanently, following his loan spell, and Tommy Smith is set to compete with him for a starting spot at right back. That leaves Dijksteel, 27, down the pecking order as he enters the final year of his contract. He made 20 appearances in the league last season, but just eight starts. The Suriname international signed from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and has played 131 games for the Riverside club.

Still no outcome in PNE contract saga

Preston North End captain Alan Browne sees his contract expire at the end of the month and his future remains unclear. The Irishman has spent 10 years at Deepdale, but will leave on a free transfer this summer unless he pens fresh terms. PNE’s offer was confirmed by Browne back in December and in early May, boss Ryan Lowe said a ‘deadline’ had been set for a decision. Director Peter Ridsdale addressed the situation in a recent interview and it’s believed there has been little change on that front, with no dialogue between club and player.

