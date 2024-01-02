The 2023/24 Championship season takes a brief interval when the FA Cup takes precedence this weekend. North End faced a busy period of fixtures with home matches against Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday sandwiched in between trips to Swansea City and Sunderland.

A total of 650 supporters travelled to the Stadium of Light to witness the defeat to Sunderland on New Year's Day. It's a respectable following given the Cost of Living crisis, and with it being the festive period. More than 6,000 PNE fans will head to Stamford Bridge this weekend for their third round FA Cup tie with Chelsea, and you can see why many might have preferred the trip to West London over the North East given the glamour attached to it.

PNE have two other away games his month with a trip to Leeds United away on Saturday, January 21, in front of the Sky Sports television cameras first. A week later should they be knocked out of the FA Cup, will see them travel to Millwall on Saturday, January 27, however that also hinges on their result against Leicester City.

Fans of all 24 teams in the Championship have an element of intrigue as to how their support stacks up both home and away. 'Is that all you take away?' is a chant heard by home supporters at several clubs, and now there's an opportunity to see what clubs' average support is on the travels this season.