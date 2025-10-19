Buxton 3 Chorley 2: Stoppage-time strikes stun the Magpies

By Pete Tscherewik
Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 09:56 BST
Chorley were beaten at Buxton on Saturday Photo: David Aireyplaceholder image
Chorley were beaten at Buxton on Saturday Photo: David Airey
Chorley were left stunned on Saturday after conceding twice in stoppage time for a heartbreaking defeat at Buxton.

After trailing 1-0 at the break, second-half goals from Warren Clarke and George Pratt appeared to have turned the game on its head, only for the hosts to strike twice deep into added time.

Manager Andy Preece made two changes from the 3-3 draw with Oxford City, handing starts to loanees Pratt and Taelor O’Kane in place of Mark Ellis and Tom Carr.

Buxton started brightly with winger Luke Brennan looking the main threat for John McGrath’s side.

Chances were far and few between for either team but the hosts broke the deadlock on 36 minutes, Max Bardell glancing in Brennan’s inswinging free-kick to give the Bucks the lead.

Chorley bounced back quickly after the restart, Clarke drilling home a low effort into the bottom corner on 51 minutes.

Chances, again, were scarce thereafter but Pratt, on loan from Blackburn Rovers, fired Chorley ahead 10 minutes from time after Buxton failed to clear a corner.

However, heartbreak followed in stoppage time as Brennan converted from the spot after Johnny Johnston fell inside the area.

Then, Ward struck a 97th-minute winner at the death to complete a dramatic turnaround.

Preece’s men will aim to get back to winning ways when they visit local rivals Southport on Tuesday night.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Pratt, Blakeman (Wilson 83), Calveley, O’Kane (Lalkovic 80), Summerfield, Clarke, Ibbitson (Carr 73), Hewitt (Weaver 73). Subs not used: Ellis, Nolan, Moore.

