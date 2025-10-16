Preece credits Chorley players for second-half revival as he prepares for trip to Buxton

Chorley boss Andy Preece was delighted by the impact of half-time substitutes Taelor O’Kane and George Pratt in last Saturday’s 3-3 home draw with Oxford City.

But he refused to take any credit for the decision which ultimately helped rescue a point from being 2-0 down at the interval in the National League North clash.

Goals from Harry Ibbotson, Craig Hewitt – from the penalty spot – and Adam Henley in the last minute kept Preece's side’s 2025 unbeaten home record intact after Oxford led 3-1 going into the closing stages.

Centre-back Pratt, on loan from Blackburn, and midfielder O'Kane, 20 – on his debut after a loan switch from AFC Fylde – were crucial to the fightback.

Adam Henley celebrates after making it 3-3 against Oxford City with Taelor O'Kane (photo: David Airey/dia Images)

On O'Kane, Preece told Chorley FC TV ahead of Saturday’s trip to Buxton: “He definitely gave us a lift, no doubt. He came on, was good on the ball, picked up second balls, was positive, showed a bit of calmness, showed energy to get in the box, got on the end of some crosses, was putting balls in the box – everything I asked of him.

“And Pratty, I thought he was excellent at the back, calm, assured, made good decisions on the ball, won his aerial duels – probably his strongest performance since he’s been here so great for those two to come on and have such an impact.

“No slight on the lads who came off, because really I could have taken anybody off after the first-half performance when no one was really on their game.

“You just make decisions. Like I've said many times before, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. It only works when you get the result, or get a result.

“So it could have been anybody. I'm just pleased that the other lads, they stepped their game up.

“It was a good, all-round second-half performance.”