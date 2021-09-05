Brig into second qualifying round of FA Cup - plus non-league round-up
Bamber Bridge eased through to the second qualifying round stage of the FA Cup thanks to a convincing second half performance away at West Allotment Celtic.
Although the scoreline suggests an easy win for Brig, the game was very much in the balance at half-time with the scores level at half-time.
However, Brig pulled away after the interval, running in six goals against the Northern League outfit.
It was Matt Dudley who opened the scoring after 20 minutes, meeting a Ryan White cross with a firm header.
However, the visitors’ performance turned sloppy and their hosts equalised courtesy of Regan Paterson on 35 minutes.
Sheldon Green had gone close a couple of times but Brig boss Jamie Milligan needed a big response from his players in the second period and he got it.
Craig Carney nudged his side back with a deflected effort on 57 minutes and a few minutes later Ewan Bange swept the ball home after a great move involving Cameron Gourley and Matt Thompson.
Green made it 4-1 when he headed across the keeper from a Luke Higham free-kick and the game was up for the hosts soon after when Carney rounded the keeper to slot home.
A great dribble by Rob Apter in the 79th minute ended in him slotting the ball into the corner and the scoring for Brig was completed when Green fired home just a minute later.
Mikel Thompson scored a consolation goal in the last minute.
Elsewhere in the cup, a solitary strike from tom Kilifin saw Lancaster City edge past Northwich 1874 at Giant Axe. Kendal Town, though, were beaten by a similar scoreline at home to Warrington Town.
Clitheroe’ s interest in the competition came to an end after they were beaten 1-0 at City of Liverpool.
Longridge Town enjoyed a superb 5-1 victory over Lower Breck in the NWC Premier Division. Tre Pemberton, Brandon Lee, Jordan Southworth, Moses Yoak and Keaton Mulvey were the goalscorers.
Burscough drew 2-2 at Wythenshawe Town and Garstang thrashed Ilkley town 6-2.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.