Brig boss Jamie Milligan is confident his men can maintain lofty position in NPL Premier Division

Brig star Isaac Sinclair (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Brig have responded from the disappointment of losing their opening NPL Premier Division fixture of the season against Buxton to win three on the bounce – and in emphatic style as well.

Home wins of 4-1 and 5-1 over Hyde United and Gainsborough Trinity respectively were followed by Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory at Morpeth Town.

Those superb victories saw Brig soar into fifth spot in the table – just one point off leaders Buxton, who are on the same number of points as South Shields and Whitby Town

Although it is still very early days, Milligan sees no reason why his men cannot maintain their current position in the play-off positions.

He said: “Realistically this season, I think we can get in the play-offs.

“I wouldn’t be in the job if I thought we were going to be around the bottom or in mid-table. I want to challenge at the top. We want those big games in front of big crowds.

“Obviously, it’s all down to the players but I believe we have built a good young squad. It is a strong squad. Everybody is fighting for their place and that’s how it needs to be like.”

One player who has particularly impressed this season is forward Isaac Sinclair.

The 20-year-old is certainly a chip off the old block – his dad is former England, Blackpool, QPR, West Ham and Manchester City ace Trevor.

Sinclair senior is a business partner of Milligan’s – the pair run a football academy on the Fylde coast and Sinclair Junior is a product of that. He has netted three times so far this season and is currently in fine form.

“Isaac is Trev’s lad,” said Milligan. “I have had him for a few years at my academy.

“His career has been a little bit stop-start but he’s putting in some proper performances.

“He’s getting on the front foot, he’s positive and is running at people – just how we know he can play.”

Brig did not have things all their own way against Morpeth on Tuesday night.

They trailed 1-0 at half-time and had to wait until the final few minutes to seal victory with two late goals. He said: “First half I didn’t think we were brilliant.

“I just said to them at half-time to believe in themselves. They were in second gear in the first half .

“I knew that if we upped it we would get a goal and then another one and that’s what happened.”

This weekend Brig travel to Nantwich Town before hosting Warrington Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on bank holiday Monday.