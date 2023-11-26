Boston United 2 Chorley 2: Magpies battle back for a deserved draw
The Magpies started on the front foot and very nearly went ahead early on, Harvey Smith seeing his header slam against the post.
Andy Preece’s side continued to dominate in attacking areas in search of the opening goal, Justin Johnson finding a lot of joy down the left early on.
It was Boston who got onto the scoresheet first, Jai Rowe curling an unstoppable strike past Matt Urwin after the hosts took a corner quickly.
Having come out after the restart a goal behind, the game continued in the Magpies’ favour before they conceded a second.
Keaton Ward placed the ball home at the back post after Jacob Hazel cut it back to him from the touchline.
The Magpies continued to huff and puff as the game edged towards its conclusion.
Their persistence was eventually rewarded on 88 minutes, Joe Nolan in the right place at the right time to smash the ball into the roof of the net.
Chorley refused to give in and, right at the death, got themselves back on terms.
Carlton Ubaezuonu picked up the pieces inside the six-yard box from Mark Ellis’ long throw, before calmly slotting the ball into the corner to claim a thoroughly deserved point on the road.
Boston United: Gregory, Rowe, Nicholson, Bostwick, Leak, Ward (Mills 90), Mooney (Knowles 63), Hazel, Sotona (Martin 76), Richards, Hill. Unused: Sephton, Edge.
Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Smith, Ellis, Henley (Moyo 81), Nolan, Calveley (Whitehouse 64), Shenton (Ubaezuonu 59), Hazlehurst, Sampson, Johnson. Unused: Wilson, Blakeman.