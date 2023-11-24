Positivity sky high in Magpies camp ahead of trip to Boston

​Chorley boss Andy Preece will not wallow in pity too much about the injury-time equaliser his side conceded on Tuesday night.

​The Magpies looked on course for all three points away at Blyth Spartans thanks to Mike Calveley’s first-half strike.

However, the home side stole a point with just seconds remaining to deny Chorley a fourth successive win in all competitions.

While naturally disappointed to see his side concede so late, Preece preferred to look at the positives.

Chorley celebrate Mike Calveley's goal at Blyth (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

The result extended his team’s unbeaten run in November to five games and keeps them nicely placed in the National league North play-off positions with a trip to Boston United to look forward to this weekend.

"Just when you think you have got all three points, they put another ball in the box, it evades everybody and ends up in the bottom corner,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

"I thought the lads were magnificent; the effort, the running, the desire to get behind the ball and get blocks in and then the desire to get forward on the counter attack.

"In the first half and pretty much controlled the tempo of the game and got the goal.

"Look, it’s disappointing to concede so late but in the big scheme of things – November has been an unbelievable month for us.

"We are unbeaten in November. When you look at some of the fixtures we have had, I have got to be really pleased with that.

"I can’t ask for anything more from the lads. We are still in that strong position in the league.”

There is certainly no rest for the Magpies as they face another long trip to Boston this weekend.

"It’s weird how the fixtures have come out,” he said. “But we will deal with and we will find a way to deal with it when we go to Boston.

"It’s a good place to go to – a great stadium, pitch, a good crowd.

"They are a good club and it will be another big test for us.”

