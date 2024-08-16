Boss Preece dreams of league title success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ambitious ​Chorley manager Andy Preece has thrown down the gauntlet to his team.

​The Magpies manager has challenged his men to win the National League North title this season.

How realistic that ambition is, only time will tell but Preece believes his men should be aiming high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishing fourth in the table at the end of the last campaign, Chorley are eager to at least emulate that result and go even better.

Chorley's Mark Ellis is fouled inside the area which hands the visitors a penalty against Peterborough (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Despite losing a number of key players from last season, Preece has been busy in the transfer market over the summer, bringing in a host of signings.

And one of those new boys – Momodou Touray – was the matchwinner as Chorley enjoyed a hard-fought 1-0 win at Peterborough Sports on the opening day of the new campaign last weekend.

"The target is always the same, to win the league,” Preece said. “We were in it last season right up to the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think right up until the last two or three games; Tamworth ended up running away with but we were the only team who had chance of catching them at that point.

"I think that is what took us into the play-offs. We were focusing on trying to win the league.

"People might say it’s not realistic for us with our budget compared to other clubs but I believe if you set your goals high but you fall just short, then you’re going to get in the play-offs like we did last year. That’s what we will be aiming for and it will be tough."

The Magpies host arguably one of the biggest clubs in the division this weekend when they welcome Hereford to Victory Park for their first home game of the season. The Bulls enjoyed a fine 3-0 win at home over South Shields on Saturday.

"They came very close last year,” Preece added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have added to their squad and are a very good team, one of the best that we played last season no doubt. Their manager has done a tremendous job. I expect Hereford to be right up there this season so it’s going to be a real test for us.”