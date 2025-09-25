Referee Stephen Martin inspects the waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park before abandoning play due to heavy rain | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Blackburn Rovers were 1-0 up against 10 man Ipswich Town last weekend

Blackburn Rovers will replay their abandoned match against Ipswich Town in full.

With 11 minutes of normal time left to play at Ewood Park last Saturday, the two teams were taken off the pitch. Valerien Ismael’s side led through Todd Cantwell’s second half penalty, while Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves was sent off - he will still serve a suspension.

An EFL statement on Thursday read: ‘The EFL Board has today determined that the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town should be replayed in full following its abandonment on Saturday 20 September.

‘The fixture was abandoned in the 79th minute after the referee had taken the players off the pitch following a sustained period of heavy rainfall, which caused the playing surface to become unplayable.

‘The Board comprehensively considered all options available in accordance with the Regulations alongside representations made by both Clubs. It was ultimately decided by a majority that the fixture should be replayed in full.

‘The decision follows recent precedents relating to abandoned fixtures and is intended to uphold the integrity of the League competition which should, wherever possible, be based on a complete set of fixtures played to a conclusion on the day.

‘Following due consideration, the three Championship Directors abstained from the vote. The Board recognised that this was an incredibly difficult decision and agreed to consult Clubs on the best approach to the development of new guidance to be considered in the event of a match abandonment. A new date for the fixture will be confirmed by the respective Clubs in due course.’

PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale is one of three Championship representatives on the EFL Board, along with Neil Bausor (Middlesbrough) and Zoe Webber (Norwich City).

A statement from Rovers read: ‘Whilst Blackburn Rovers respects the processes undertaken by the EFL and acknowledges the complexities involved, the club is extremely disappointed by the outcome, which fails to take into account the significant advantages Rovers held at the time of abandonment.

‘Blackburn Rovers is committed to upholding the integrity of the competition, however we strongly feel that the decision to replay the entire fixture does not accurately reflect the circumstances on the day.

‘The club is now seeking further clarity from the EFL and will consider all options, including the right to appeal the decision, and will make no further comment on the matter at this stage.’

