One former Liverpool and Preston North defender is in agreement with an ex-Leeds United midfielder on the outcome of PNE's match with Blackburn Rovers.

Ewood Park is the venue for tonight's Lancashire Derby between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Two former footballers turned football pundits have had their say on how the Lancashire Derby between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End will pan out.

Mark Lawrenson, who began his illustrious career at North End and played for the club between 1974 to 1997 has kept tabs on his former side, but isn't too optimistic about the chances of Ryan Lowe's side tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites got back to winning ways against Coventry City last weekend after a drop off in form from their brilliant early season start. Three points and four places separate the two sides going into the match, but the five time Division One winner believes there isn't much to separate the two sides.

“I’m fearing the worst for Preston North End in the Lancashire Derby," said Lawrenson to Paddy Power.

"Last year, Preston went to Blackburn and won 4-1 and it was easily their best performance. They picked Blackburn off.

“But Blackburn are a decent side and it’s obviously a derby. Preston had a really good start and then couldn’t win for a while, and they had a good result last week. I was going to predict a Blackburn win, but I’ve talked myself round and I’m going to go for 1-1.”

Read More Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End injury news as 10 out and two doubts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football is a game of opinions, and a leading EFL pundit has also had his say on tonight's crunch match. Former Leeds United and Southampton midfielder David Prutton is the front face of Sky Sports' coverage of the English Football League and he is tasked each week with predicting the outcome of all 12 Championship matches.

He said in his Sky Sports column: "A tasty all-Lancashire affair to kick us off on Friday night! Blackburn versus Preston is usually a spicy game with plenty of goals, and I don’t expect this one to be any different at Ewood Park.

"Blackburn have an exciting young side, and Preston finally got back to winning ways last week, so both should feel pretty confident. In all honesty I can’t split them, so I’m going for a draw with goals."