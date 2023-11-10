Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End injury news as 10 out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End go head-to-head in the Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park on Friday night (November 10).

Both sides meet in their final game before the November international break, and bragging rights are at stake in the county. North End got four points from a possible six from Blackburn last season, and they were 4-1 victors the last time they travelled there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In PNE's last match they defeated Coventry City 3-2 in front of their home supporters at Deepdale. Haji Wright put the Sky Blues in front but Duane Holmes quickly responded and then just a few minutes later Alan Browne scored a penalty to give the hosts the lead. Milutin Osmajic then got in on the act, and but for Wright's second goal of the game, it was a straight-forward victory for Ryan Lowe's men.

Last time out Blackburn won 3-1 against Norwich City at Carrow Road as they put behind them their disappointment against Chelsea and Swansea City. Tyrhys Dolan opened the scoring and then Sammie Szmodics got a brace inside 50 minutes to make for a convincing victory in East Anglia.

Ahead of kick-off, four places separate the two sides, and there is just three points between the two. North End are in sixth whilst Rovers are in 10th, and a victory on Friday night for Blackburn would see them overtake their local rivals, whilst PNE could go up to fourth.