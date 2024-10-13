Barrow 0, Morecambe 1: Tollitt strikes to get the Shrimps up and running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe secured their first League Two victory of the season with a Ben Tollitt goal earning them victory over Barrow.(writes Derek Quinn)

Tollitt made it four goals from the last three games with a close range finish eight minutes from time to give the Shrimps a much needed win that took them off the bottom of the table.

On a day where the high winds made good football almost impossible chances were at a premium.

Barrow produced the first threat when a fourth minute Ben Jackson corner was met by Rory Feely whose header was not far off the target.

Ben Tollitt scored Morecambe's weekend winner Picture: Morecambe FC

With the strong wind behind him Tollitt tried his luck with an audacious effort from just inside the Barrow half with Wyll Stanway off his line but the keeper saved comfortably, Tollitt again threatened a few minutes later with a run down the right but his shot was well blocked by Jackson.

Morecambe's best moment of the half came on 20 minutes when Luke Hendrie sent in a superb cross for the unmarked Marcus Dackers but he failed to get the touch he needed to test Stanway.

Barrow came back and almost took the lead with an effort just before the half hour. Jackson produced a curling cross from the left which was taken by the wind and almost found the top left hand corner of Stuart Moore's goal.

With the win in their faces after the break Morecambe started the second in defensive mode and looking to counter.

They did just that on 56 minutes when White played in Dackers behind the Barrow defence but the on loan striker was denied by Stanway, who raced from his goal to save smartly.

The Shrimps went close again on 76 minutes when an Adam Lewis cross was headed into the path of Hallam Hope by Dackers but the substitute could only volley over from close range.

From there Barrow produced their best spell of the game. Jackson fired a free kick high and Kian Spence tested Moore from distance.

Elliot Newby drilled a shot over after cutting inside onto his left foot and Andy Dallas forced Moore into another smart save.

As Barrow pushed for a winner they left gaps at the back and the Shrimps took full advantage on 82 minutes as Adam Lewis produced one of his trademark left wing crosses into the area and Tollitt got ahead of his marker to volley home from six yards out.

With seven anxious minutes of extra time Barrow pressed for a leveller with Dallas going close again but the Shrimps' defence held on for their first clean sheet in 25 games and a first league win since April.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, A Lewis (Taylor 90), White (Songo'o 65), Stott, Williams, P Lewis (Hope 19), Tollitt, Dackers, Tutonda, Jones. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Brown, Dobson, Mercer.

Booked: White, Tollitt, A Lewis, Hope.

Referee: B Speedie. Attendance: 4,665.