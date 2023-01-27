Bamber Bridge star Paul ​Dawson is a marked man among referees, says boss Jamie Milligan

​The former Morecambe and Lancaster City ace will sit out this weekend’s trip to Belper Town – the second of a four-match suspension for swearing at the referee.

Dawson has already seen red this season – he was sent off against Stafford Rangers in August and Radcliffe in November. And he has found himself in the referee’s notebook on a few occasions as well

Dawson has been billed as somebody with outstanding ability but has a disciplinary issue at times.

Paul Dawson, right, was sent off against Radcliffe (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, Milligan believes the 24-year-old is doing his best to keep control of his temper and his reputation is unfairly going against him.

"He got sent-off against Radcliffe and that was never a red card in the first place,” said Milligan.

"It has come through this month that he has got another four-game ban for swearing at the referee.

"He does play a little bit on the edge and the refs are a little bit unfair on him.

"He’s been booked and sent off this season when he should not have been.

"We have had a lot of talks with him this season but he does play on the edge and I don’t really want to take that away from him.

"He’s been targeted unfairly this season with quite a few decisions.

"The refs I think talk to each other and he’s targeted before a ball is even kicked.

"It’s a shame because he's the best midfielder in this league.”

Brig made it six successive league victories on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win at home to Warrington Rylands. That keeps them in fifth spot in the NPL Premier Division.

"The players were outstanding and played some really good football,” Milligan added.

"We are in a great position but we can’t become complacent. All I am thinking about now is tomorrow’s trip to Belper and getting the three points.”