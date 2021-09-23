Bamber Bridge stalwarts to be honoured for services to football

Dave Spencer, George Halliwell, Tony Molloy and Arthur Jackson are all to receive special awards from the Lancashire FA after many years involved in the sport, both on the playing side and administration.

Spencer and Halliwell will be honoured for half-a-century of service, while Molloy and Jackson have been involved in the game for 30 years.

They will formally be presented with their award at a ceremony to be held on Tuesday at the Lancashire FA headquarters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge stalwarts, from the left, George Halliwell, Tony Molly, Arthur Jackson and Dave Spencer (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The four follow in the footsteps of the late Gerry Lawson, who also achieved the 30 year-award.

Although their individual contributions to football includes their playing careers they have between them amassed more than 150 years of management/committee duties at Bamber Bridge.

Spencer, Halliwell and Molloy started with football management before taking on other committee duties.

Halliwell held the position of football secretary for many years and progressed to director of football.

Spencer also held the role of football secretary and has held the role of chairman on several occasions and is currently vice chairman.

Molloy has given many years of general committee service and can be found on home games manning the players tunnel. Behind the scenes he also does an excellent job in looking after the kit.

Jackson joined the club shortly after its formation in 1974. A well known lively character around the club, he was a key link in the early days ensuring the best price was obtained for the waste paper collected to help finance the club!

Since then he held the position of chairman for a number of years before being elected as club president, a position which he still holds.