Bamber Bridge stalwart Ali Waddecar joins FC United of Manchester

Brig announced on Sunday afternoon that after almost 11 years and 450 appearances for the club, Waddecar had left the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Soon after that, FC United - managed by former Brig boss Neil Reynolds - announced the player had signed a 12-month contract with them.

Brig chairman Brian Ginty said: "During lockdown, Ali came to us as expressed his wish to leave the club to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

Ali Waddecar (left) has joined FC United from Bamber Bridge PIc: Stefan Willoughby

"He is a point in his career where it’s possibly his last chance to make a move, so as a club we decided to reluctantly accept the request.

"Ali has given nearly 11 years of superb service to Bamber Bridge FC and provided great entertainment to home and visiting supporters alike.

"He has been a loyal servant of the club, and goes with all our best wishes."

Reynolds said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we have been able to bring Ali to FC.

"He is a goalscorer of the highest quality who leaves everything on the pitch,

"Our fans are going to love him, roll on the new season."