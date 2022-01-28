Bamber Bridge searching for consistency as they look to cement NPL Premier Division play-off spot

Brig sit in third spot in the NPL Premier Division but ominously a host of other teams are beginning to bunch up behind them.

Just two points separate Brig and the three teams directly below them, while Warrington Town – in seventh – are a further two points back.

The top two, leaders Matlock Town and second-placed South Shields, have opened up a little gap over the rest and it would appear the title may well be a fight between those two.

Match action from Chorley's game against Matlock Town last weekend (photo: Ruth Hornby)

While refusing to concede the title in January, Milligan knows his men could, on the other hand, quite easily fall out of play-off contention.

In their last seven league games, they have picked up just two wins and lost four – including last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Matlock.

“Earlier in the season, we were putting wins together,” said Milligan.

“We were consistent whereas recently we have been a little bit inconsistent in terms of our results. The thing is we haven’t been playing badly.

“When we beat Radcliffe 3-2, we have actually played better in other games and lost. Last week Matlock probably deserved to beat us.

“Our lads did great though, they went 2-0 up but we kept going and got back into it.

“I think if the game had gone on a little bit longer, the next team to score would have been us.

“But looking at the table, it is wide open in terms of the play-offs.

“The top two look like they could be the top two at the end of the season and maybe could switch. I think South Shields have a game in hand.

“I think after that it could be any three teams right down to FC United, who are in ninth.”

Brig entertain Stalybridge Celtic at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend.

The Celts are down in 15th spot in the table and Milligan’s men enjoyed a terrific 2-1 away win in the first game between the sides in October at Bower Fold.

“I know their manager Simon Haworth well,” said Milligan. “I think they are a completely different team to what we played earlier on in the season.

“We are at home so hopefully we can make that count and score a few goals as well.”

Milligan is hopeful Nathan Pond will be available after dislocating his finger last weekend. Sheldon Green and Isaac Sinclair are big doubts due to injury but Rhys Turner should be back

after missing the Matlock game due to work commitments.

Young PNE striker Jacob Holland-Wilkinson could feature once again after arriving on loan.

“Jacob’s a willing runner and has got quality ,” he said.