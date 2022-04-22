Bamber Bridge must enjoy the moment as they attempt to secure a play-off spot

Brig boss Jamie Milligan

That is the view of boss Jamie Milligan as his men entertain Nantwich Town on the final day of the season.

Brig are in sixth spot but can move into the top five with victory over the Dabbers and other results going their way.

They need either Scarborough Athletic to lose at home to Radcliffe or hope Matlock Town fail to collect victory against third-placed Warrington Town.

While the stakes are high, Milligan believes his men can head Nantwich in a relaxed state of mind.

Brig have certainly overachieved this season and confirming a play-off spot will exceed everybody’s expectations.

"At the end of the day, we have put ourselves in a great position with just one game to go,” said Milligan.

"I think if somebody had said at the start of the season that we would be in this position when we were the favourites to go down, I don’t think anybody would have believed it.

"It just goes to show how well the players have done this season.

"We have given ourselves half a chance. I know we need other result to go for us but we just need to take care of what we need to do and then go from there.”

Brig head into this weekend’s fixture in great form having collected six wins from their past eight games, including a mammoth effort last weekend.

On Saturday, they edged Morpeth Town 3-2 before securing all the points in the Lancashire derby against Lancaster City thanks to Isaac Sinclair’s goal at Giant Axe on Easter Monday.

"It was tough last weekend especially the when Morpeth game went to 3-2 because I was looking to bring one or two off.

"Ideally I was looking at bringing a couple of players off to rest them for the Lancaster game.

"But with Morpeth pulling a goal back it was hard to change it.

"The same players had to step up and play again on Monday but in fairness the energy levels were unbelievable.

"Lancaster are a decent team. They put us under a lot of pressure, they hit the post but we defended well and got through it.