Bamber Bridge held to draw by Mickleover

Brig started the game with confidence and on the front foot, and it wasn’t long before they opened the scoring.

From a corner, Pond leaped above his marker and powered a header into the net to give the hosts the lead on six minutes.

On 29 minutes, Spinelli hit a shot nicely on the half-volley but saw his effort go over the bar.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, he wasn’t to be denied two minutes later, when Isaac Sinclair got in the way of a defensive clearance. The ball fell to Spinelli’s feet, and he made no mistake in slotting beyond the goalkeeper.

The visitors then pulled a goal back on 36 minutes, when Shaquille McDonald found the back of the net from 18 yards.

Brig had two opportunities just before the half-time whistle, with Joe Strawn and Paul Dawson both coming close.

After an even opening to the second half, Brig keeper Mat Hudson – who had his loan deal from Preston North End extended until the end of the season earlier in the day – made a fine double save to deny Callum Niven and William Radcliffe.

At the other end, Mark Yeates forced a good save from Jonathan Hedge, before the Mickleover keeper got in the way of Spinelli’s close-range effort from the resulting corner.

Aaron Skinner then went on a superb run to beat several defenders before seeing Hedge keep out his effort.

On 80 minutes, however, it was Mickleover who grabbed what proved to be the all-important fourth goal.

Radcliffe’s driven effort took a touch off Kai Moore on the way through to the back of the net.

Brig piled on the pressure late on, but were not able to find the winner.

Jamie Milligan’s side currently sit eighth in the NPL Premier Division, with five points separating themselves and the play-off places with five games to play.