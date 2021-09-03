Bamber Bridge have made a few people sit up and take note after terrific start to campaign

Brig are currently in fourth spot in the NPL Premier Division table after a run of four wins and a draw from their past five outings.

That has come off the back of a tough away trip on the opening day of the season when they were beaten 3-0 by Buxton, who are currently second in the table.

With a team full of young, hungry players, Brig have certainly showed their attacking verve. They have scored 15 goals so far – only Lancaster City have scored more this season in the Premier Division.

Brig assistant John Hills (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

This week the club was notified by two national FAs that they wished to call up two of their young starlets.

Midfielder Dylan Boyle – who is on loan from Fleetwood Town – has this week been called up to the Northern Ireland Under-19s squad.

And Blackpool loanee Rob Apter (18) has been called by Scotland Under-19s.

“It’s great for the club that we have got two lads who have had international call-ups,” said assistant boss John Hills.

“Dylan has come in from Fleetwood during pre-season and has been absolutely brilliant.

“Likewise Rob is a young lad we have brought in on loan from Blackpool and he has been brilliant too.

“I think it shows what a good start to season we have had.

“The lads were talking before season started that the bookies had us as 100/1 to win the league title.

“So we were basically the least favourites.

“That definitely gave the lads a bit of an incentive.

“We worked hard over pre-season, put a lot of fitness into it. We obviously had a really tough game against Buxton but their chairman is putting a lot money into it.

“I think what two of their lads were earning basically covered our playing budget and the staff combined.

“That’s kind of what we are up against but we have got a lot of young lads and since that first game, we’ve not really looked back.

“We had a great 1-0 away win at Nantwich on Saturday – I think a few of our supporters were saying they couldn’t remember the last time we had won at Nantwich.

“Then we were 2-0 up at Warrington ended up drawing 2-2 which we are a bit disappointed about, but we were missing a few lads.”

This weekend, Brig turn their focus to the FA Cup first round of qualifying.

They head to the North East to take on West Allotment Celtic of the Northern League. They are likely to give some of their fringe players a run out.

Hills said: “A club like Brig needs a good cup run and we’ll be looking to go as far as we can.”