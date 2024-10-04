Bamber Bridge fans must stick behind the players in tough times for club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has urged the club’s fans to stick with the players through thick and thin.

​There were a few frustrated murmurs of discontent among the Irongate faithful last Saturday as Brig found themselves two goals behind at home to Mickleover.

However, Milligan’s men refused to lie down and salvaged a point with two goals in the dying embers of the NPL Premier Division match.

It was a heart-warming comeback especially considering the build-up to the match was dominated by the club’s financial difficulties and the revelation that they require £30,000 to save them from going out of business.

Lucas Weaver scored twice last week to rescue a point against Mickleover (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Milligan admitted he can understand the fans’ frustrations especially as his team had fallen short of their standards performance wise.

But under the present circumstances, the boss insisted that it’s important the fans stay behind the team.

"It was disappointing to see some fans get on the players’ back for giving the ball away or making mistakes,” said Milligan.

"Every single player in this league will make mistakes in every game.

"It does not help anyone when that happens and with the way the club is at the minute, we need positive people to encourage the lads, not to have a go at them.

"Listen the fans pay their money and are entitled to have their say, but it’s not like these lads are on a hundred grand a week, they are on buttons – we need the fans to get behind them.”

Brig travel to Guiseley tomorrow in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

A victory would not only see Brig move through to the first-round proper, it would also provide some much-needed prizemoney.

Milligan also feels his men need to set the record straight after Guiseley came from 2-0 behind to defeat Brig at Irongate earlier in the season.

"We could have done with an easier draw which could have helped us to get through a couple of rounds and give us some much-needed income,” said Milligan. “We’re going to have to do our best to get through to the next round.

"We played them earlier which was another game we were 2-0 up in. We missed a one-on-one which would have made it 3-0 and I think that would have been game over.

"They came back into it and nicked one back, then it became a different game after that.”

​AFC Fylde welcome Aldershot Town to Mill Farm this weekend.

The Coasters have yet to replace sacked boss Chris Beech, with Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal placed in temporary charge.

​Elsewhere, Southport host Brackley in National League North and Lancaster City travel to Clitheroe in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

Tomorrow’s NWCL fixtures: Chadderton v Charnock Richard (tonight), Daisy Hill v Garstang (tonight), Colne v Burscough, Longridge Town v Bury, AFC Blackpool v Euxton Villa.