AFC Fylde boss James Rowe wants another fast show at Spennymoor

Rowe's Coasters scored after 40 seconds against Alfreton Town Town at the weekend and were 3-0 up by half-time.

That's how it remained as Fylde made it seven points from three games under their new boss, whose busy start continues with a fourth game in 11 days in County Durham tonight.

Danny Philliskirk celebrates with Jorome Slew after putting AFC Fylde 3-0 up before half-time against Alfreton

And Rowe revealed the fast start against Alfreton was no coincidence after the new boss had focused on beginning games on the front foot.

He said: “We've look at how many goals were scored in the first quarter of games and we think we can score more. We've scored two early goals in the first three games of my tenure which is really pleasing.

“We want fast starts and strong ends to games. We've ended strongly in the majority of games this season but we can start better.

“I'm expecting a tough fixture at Spennymoor, like any away fixture on a Tuesday night can be, and we need to start like we started on Saturday.”

Fylde's match is part of a full programme of National League Morth action tonight, when the Coasters will be looking to strengthen their grip on third place and avenge their FA Cup defeat by mid-table Spennymoor.

Rowe is eager to build on Saturday's win and added: “We respected the opponent but played how we wanted to play. The ball speed was better and the variation on attacks. It should probably have been more than 3-0 really .We had a couple of goals controversially disallowed but it was a good all-round performance right through.

“But we have to keep our feet on the floor. We were excellent at Kidderminster but then didn't perform in the first half against Telford. It's building blocks to where we want to be and how we want to play.

Fylde will provide free coach travel to the County Ground in Leyland tomorrow, when Fylde Women seek their first piece of silverware in the Lancashire Cup final against Burnley (7.30).”

Fylde are third in the FA National Women's Northern Premier after a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.