Adams’ pride as the attention switches to Morecambe's relegation battle

​Morecambe boss Derek Adams reflected on the chasm in resources his players were up against in their third-round defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Adams’ attention now reverts to the battle to keep his relegation-threatened team in the EFL, following Saturday’s 5-0 FA Cup third-round defeat at Stamford Bridge.

But he was pleased with his side’s efforts, before Chelsea made their class show after the break.

​“I thought we started very well,” he said. “We were in the 18-yard box many times in the first half. We could have probably done better with finding the final pass. We let Chelsea into the game.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams shouts instructions to the players from the touchline at Stamford Bridge (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“They put on three substitutes at half-time which did help, they’ve got the quality.

“Our wage bill is just over one million and they’ve spent a billion. The gulf is huge, it’s only going to get bigger, but I thought we acquitted ourselves well. We enjoyed the occasion.”

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca praised a “serious, professional” display from his team after they romped past the League Two outfit.

“It was good in terms of we won and that’s important,” said Maresca. “The performance in these kinds of game show how serious and professional we are, once again the players showed that.”

The game will best be remembered for Tosin’s long-range zingers, the 27-year-old trebling his goalscoring return to help his team out of a fix as Morecambe’s low block frustrated Chelsea and home fans grew restless.