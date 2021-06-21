Victory for Eccleston over Moore and Smalley Palace Shield leaders Vernon Carus: Full league round-up

They won by 17 runs in their victory to Factory Lane, bringing to an end a run of league defeats.

Vernons didn’t suffer too much damage to their title hopes though, with second-placed Penrith beaten by Croston.

Eccleston were 141 all out after electing to bat first, opener Tom Wilkinson their highest scorer with a knock of 66.

Tom Wilkinson on his way to a knock off 66 for Eccleston in their victory over Vernon Carus at Factory Lane

He eventually lost his wicket to Joe Allen, one of three wickets for the Vernons man. Jacob Holland took 4-33.

Vernons were 124 all out in reply, their last wicket falling in the 43rd over.

Christian Ash top scored for the hosts with 26.

Wilkinson followed up his good display with the bat by taking 4-32, Stewart White going one better by returning figures of 5-32.

Max Livesey bowls for Vernon Carus against Eccleston

Croston won by 84 runs in their trip to Penrith.

Joseph Barker’s knock of 68 helped the visitors post a decent tally of 156 all out.

Barker faced 100 deliveries, hitting nine fours.

He was on fine form with the ball too, claiming 7-22 as Penrith were dismissed for 72. Jack Marsh got the other three wickets, returning figures of 3-48.

Matthew Ashcroft in action for Eccleston against Vernon Carus

Penwortham won by three wickets against Kirkham and Wesham at the Woodlands.

K&W elected first use of their home track and were 103 all out in 34.5 overs. They lost their top order cheaply before Liam Castellas and Tait Roberts-Hodgson steadied the ship in the middle order.

Castellas hit 31 off 46 balls and Roberts-Hodgson 21.

Neil Patel took 4-27 for the visitors and Ashley Billington 3-15.

In reply Penwortham chased down their target inside 27 overs, posting 104-4.

Jack Dillon led their charge, hitting 10 fours and a six on his way to an unbeaten knock of 65.

Great Eccleston won their visit to South Shore by 70 runs in a high-scoring clash.

Batting first, Great Ecc were 256-3 with Joe McMillan hitting an unbeaten 100. His ton came off 91 balls, featuring 13 fours and two sixes.

Joe Davies joined him at the crease to hit 68 not out.

South Shore were 186-7 in reply, Will Procter taking 4-48.

Preston lost by three runs to Barrow at West Cliff, bowled out for 165 chasing the visitors’ 168. Fylde were four-wicket winners at Thornton Cleveleys.