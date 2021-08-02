Vernon Carus go back to the summit in Moore and Smalley Palace Shield title chase - Premier Division round-up

The win at West Cliff saw Vernons put 12 points on the board and leapfrog Penrith whose winning run was brought to a halt by Thornton Cleveleys.

Vernons’ opening pair led their charge against Preston, Ian Dunn and Matthew Stevenson putting on 128 for the first wicket.

Dunn hit 74 and Stevenson 53, both eventually removed by the bowling of Imran Mehmood.

Verno Carus batsman Ian Dunn scored 74 against Preston

David Sullivan added 20 as the visitors closed on 162-5 after 45 overs.

In reply, Preston were all out for 131, Mehmood their top scorer with 31.

Joe Allen posted 4-30, with Jacob Holland returning 3-36 and Dunn 2-17.

Penrith had been in solid form throughout the summer but came unstuck when Thornton Cleveleys made the trip to Tynefield Park.

Thornton were 183-8, with Jon Eade scoring 41 and Josh Sackfield 32. They then dismissed their hosts for just 47, Antony Ellison taking 5-26 and Jake Apperley 3-8.

Kirkham and Wesham are up to third after victory over South Shore.

Electing to bat first, South Shore were 143 all out, with Antony Wilson taking 4-40.

K&W chased down their target inside 22 overs, scoring 148-3. Opener Stephen Wright struck an unbeaten 64, with Sean Bovington joining him in the middle for a rapid 56 off just 25 deliveries.

Great Eccleston won by three wickets against Penwortham in their meeting at Hall Lane.

Asked to bat first, Pen were 187-9. Charlie Parker struck 60 and Jack Dillon hit 30.

Great Ecc’s reply was a winning one.

Alexander Rhodes faced 52 balls on his way to 82, eight sixes and six fours coming off his bat. His knock helped the hosts post 188-7.

Eccleston beat Barrow by 65 runs at Doctors Lane, with their bowling impressive.

Jonathan Bentham hit 60 in Ecc’s tally of 136-9, Stewart White adding an unbeaten 23.

They then dominated with the ball, bowling out Barrow for 71. Michael Atkinson took 4-12, with Cameron Smith and White taking two apiece.

Croston were 22-run winners at Fylde. Jake Parsons hit 37 in their tally of 128-9.

They bowled out Fylde for 106, Jonathan Driver and Jack Marsh taking three wickets apiece.