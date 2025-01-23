Red Rose county announce signing of Australia international Harris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Lancashire Cricket have completed the overseas signing of Australian international Marcus Harris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The top-order batter will be available for the club’s County Championship and One-Day Cup campaigns this summer.

He is due to arrive in the UK ahead of Lancashire’s opening Championship match against Middlesex at Lord’s, starting on Friday, April 4, and will remain at Old Trafford until September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris – who has made 14 Test match appearances for Australia – has a first-class average just shy of 40 from more than 300 innings, with 29 centuries.

Marcus Harris has joined Lancashire as they bid to return to the County Championship's top flight (photo: Steve Bell/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old made his Test match debut in 2018 against India and has had successful spells with Leicestershire (2021 and 2024) and Gloucestershire (2022 and 2023).

Harris said: “I am really excited by the opportunity to join Lancashire for the English summer and will give my all to help this great club win promotion back to Division One of the County Championship.

“Emirates Old Trafford holds some special memories for me after we retained the Ashes there back in 2019 and I know that Nathan Lyon and Chris Green have both spoken so highly about their time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have really enjoyed my time playing county cricket in England over the last few years and to start a new challenge with Lancashire is something which I am really looking forward to getting stuck into.”

Director of cricket performance Mark Chilton added: “Marcus is an experienced operator with international pedigree and has a proven track record of scoring runs at the top of the order in domestic cricket in Australia and England.

“He has a strong record in England, following a number of games with both Leicestershire and Gloucestershire in recent years. We are looking forward to working with Marcus and believe that he will play a key role as we look to earn promotion back into Division One at the first time of asking.

“It was important to us that we got somebody on board who was going to be available for the majority of the County Championship this summer with the appropriate pedigree, and Marcus ticks that box, while he will also add valuable experience to our side in the One-Day Cup during August.”