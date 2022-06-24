Penwortham looking to upset Fleetwood’s Palace Shield promotion charge

Ashley Billington’s men travel to Fleetwood who are looking a good bet to make an immediate return to the Northern League.

They have a perfect record of nine victories from nine games and have already opened up a whopping 31 point lead at the top.

Third-placed Penwortham, along with Morecambe – in second spot – are currently the nearest teams to Fleetwood.

And it would appear the rest of the division is fighting a battle to claim runners-up spot – and the second remaining promotion place.

Billington accepts that it is going to be a tall order for any club to finish above Fleetwood.

But stranger things have happened – and he and his player certainly will not be heading to Braodwater with the white flag raised up this weekend.

"I think if Fleetwood were to get pulled back into the chasing pack then we need to get a result this weekend,” Billington said.

"Then somebody else will have to beat them in the next few weeks.

"For us to finish above them, we are probably going to have to win every game from now until the end of the season and they will have to lose at least three games.

“They are obviously the form team and so it’s going to be interesting going to their place and seeing what they are all about. I say interesting because they went down last season for a reason.

“I think realistically, the rest of the teams outside of Fleetwood are competing for that second promotion place.

"They seem to have a very good overseas amateur in Zac Corcoran who opens the bowling so we are going to have to keep him quiet.

"We just need to try to put them under pressure. They have won nine out of nine, but a couple of times they have been put under pressure.

"They got rolled out by Euxton but then they rolled Euxton out for even less.

"They have stood up well so far so all we can do is focus on our strengths and you just never know on the day.”