Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division round-up: Kirkham and Wesham beat Vernon Carus

They were beaten by 22 runs, a result which boosted K&W’s own title hopes.

The visitors were invited to bat first and were 168 all out in 39.2 overs.

Stephen Wright and Samuel Oldfield both scored 37, Tait Roberts-Hodgson adding 22.

Antony Wilson took two wickets for Kirkham and Wesham in their victory at Vernon Carus

David Sullivan was in fine form with the ball for Vernons, taking 6-28.

In reply the home side were 146 all out. Opener Wes Royle top scored with 28, Jacob Holland adding 23 not out further down the order.

Liam Castellas had a superb afternoon for K&W, claiming a seven-wicket haul.

Castellas posted 7-41 from a 15-over spell, with Antony Wilson claiming 2-29.

Penrith stayed at the top of the table, with Preston unable to halt their good form at Tyneford Park.

They pushed the leaders all the way, though, losing by just four runs.

Batting first, Penrith were 134 all out in 43.3 overs, Imran Patel taking 4-44 and Muenoddin Kadri 2-43.

Imram Mahmood and Sajid Nalbandh were the mainstays of Preston’s reply, with knocks of 46 and 39 respectively.

But they fell agonisingly short of their target as they were bowled out for 130, with Nalbandh’s wicket the last to fall at the end of the 37th over.

Penwortham lost by 18 runs to Croston in their clash at Middleforth Green.

Croston won the toss and chose to bat first, putting 169 all out on the board.

Joseph Baker hit 47 and Jack Marsh 44 in the middle order, opener Adam Sexton having scored 28.

Penwortham skipper Ashley Billington took six wickets, returning figures of 6-50 in 13.4 overs.

Penwortham’s reply started strongly, with them 70-3 at one stage.

Opener Muhammed Ilyas scored 44, while Charlie Parker was unbeaten on 28.

The home side were all out for 151 in the 35th over, Millie Hodge and Jonathan Driver claiming three wickets each.

Eccleston won their visit to Great Eccleston by 48 runs.

A superb knock of 93 from Sam Bromley formed a key part of the Hall Lane victory.

Fourteen fours and two sixes came off Bromley’s bat, with him facing 88 deliveries.

Eccleston were 180 all out, with Great Ecc dismissed for 132 chasing that tally.

There was a six-wicket haul for Cameron Smith as Eccleston claimed victory.

Thornton Cleveleys were six-wicket winners over South Shore at Illawalla.

Daniel Howard took five wickets as South Shore were bowled out for 128.

Knocks of 40 from Jon Eade and Jake Apperley’s unbeaten 34 helped steer Thornton home and dry.

Barrow beat Fylde by seven wickets.