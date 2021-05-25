Longridge stay on top after tight win over St Annes in Northern League

Garstang's Michael Walling hits a boundary against Chorley Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Nick Wilkinson’s men have won five of six games so far this season – the only blot on the copybook is the rained-off encounter earlier this month.

It was a tight affair against St Annes, but the home side sneaked home by 12 runs.

The hosts were asked to bat first and posted a sizeable 197-8, thanks to Luke Platt’s excellent half-century. He was assisted by Thomas Turner (45 not out) and Daniel Wilson (30). Corey

Flintoff – son of England great Andrew – took 3-8 off six overs.

In reply, St Annes fell narrowly short despite the best effort of Andy Drake (30) and Tom Higson (44). Caleb Bradford was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-39.

Garstang moved into fifth spot in the table after they got the better of Chorley – this despite a marvellous spell of bowling by James Lee.

The Chorley bowler took 8-32 but found himself on the losing side at the Riverside after a calamitous batting display by the visitors. The home side had managed to post 151 all out with Michael Wellings top scoring with 35.

In reply, Chorley were skittled for just 71 inside 25 overs with Ian Walling (4-23) and professional Saliya Saman (3-11) impressing with the ball. Number nine batsman Keiran McCullagh prevented total humiliation with a knock of 26.

Leyland’s tale of woe continued as they suffered a humbling defeat at home to Kendal on Saturday.

David Makinson’s men have yet to win a game in the Northern League Division One so far this summer. They were off the pace against the Cumbrians as they fell to a worrying 75-run defeat. Darren Nightingale top scored with 41 as Kendal were all out for 141. Iain Critchley took 5-15.

In reply, the hosts were routed for 66 with Karl Cross scoring 32 at the top of the order. Chris Miller took 5-13 and Sri Lanka ace Chalana de Silva chipped in with three victims.

Fulwood and Broughton drew at Netherfield but only picked up two points as the home side had the better of proceedings.

Richie Forsyth hit 74 as Netherfield posted a whopping 237-6. In reply, F&B were 178-9 at the close, with Matthew Rosbottom hitting 76 and Forsyth taking 6-45.

Elsewhere, Lancaster suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Blackpool at Lune Road after being dismissed for an embarrassing 27. Matthew Grindley took 6-6.

In the final match of the weekend, Morecambe thrashed Fleetwood by 151 runs at Broadwater.