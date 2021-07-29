Longridge Cricket Club youngsters have proven their worth in the Northern League

The veteran fast bowler – who has taken more than 900 wickets at first-team level – was arguably the high-profile casualty of captain Nick Wilkinson and the selection committee’s policy of giving their highly-rated youngsters an opportunity this summer.

He has played only a handful of games in the first team this season – with young players such as Rhys Morgan, Caleb Bradford, William Vause and Jake Durnell drafted into the first team.

The youngsters have certainly not been out of their depth with Longridge – who host Chorley this weekend – currently riding high in second spot in the Northern League Division One.

Ian Simpson

They still have an outside chance of reeling in runaway leaders Blackpool – remarkable considering the club made a conscious decision to go into this season without a professional.

“We have gone through a change internally,” said 40-year-old Simpson.

“I have sort of stepped down and part of the bowling attack I think is made up of three teenagers.

“Last weekend Jake Durnell came into the team and he’s only 16 and I think he’s in again this weekend.

“Caleb Bradford is only 16 and then you have got Will Vause – he is only 17.

“Will has played for Lancashire seconds this week and he’s an absolute talent.

“So we have done quite well this season considering we have been without a professional and have a combined age of my age opening the bowling.”

